Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'will be punished' for quitting royal duties

Exeter Express and Echo Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry 'will be punished' for quitting royal dutiesThe news has not gone down well with the Royal Family.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Bang Media - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website

Prince Harry and Meghan detail new plans on Sussex Royal website 00:51

 Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan have unveiled a brand new website just after confirming their plans to take a step back from royal duties to forge a "professional new role".

Recent related videos from verified sources

Andy Cohen Invites Meghan Markle to Join Real Housewives [Video]Andy Cohen Invites Meghan Markle to Join Real Housewives

Meghan Markle might be available to get back to acting, but the real money is in reality TV. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares Andy Cohen’s offer.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:57Published

Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement [Video]Royal correspondent: The Queen did not expect Harry and Meghan's 'bombshell' announcement

PA's royal correspondent Alan Anthony Jones discusses Harry and Meghan's decision to step down from duties in the royal family. Harry and Meghan’s groundbreaking decision came in a statement, and the..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:31Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen Elizabeth Releases Statement on Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Decision to Step Away From Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth‘s Deputy Communications Secretary has released a statement after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have announced they are stepping away from...
Just Jared

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry should fully give up royal titles, UK citizens demand

UK citizens are up in arms about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's shocking announcement that they will take a backseat from their "senior member" status of the...
FOXNews.com

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.