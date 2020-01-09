Liam Gallagher declares Oasis will reunite in 2022 after Noel phone call

Liam Gallagher says he's staying on social media because he loves "chatting people up" and "speaking his mind".

Liam Gallagher didn't launch solo career to make money or gain fans Liam Gallagher says he didn't launch his solo career to make money or gain fans so it wouldn't "matter" if no one turned up to his shows. Credit: Bang Media World Duration: 01:10Published 5 days ago