Josh Taylor: Unified world champion signs up with Top Rank & ESPN

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Josh Taylor signs a multi-fight deal with US promoters Top Rank Boxing, but Barry McGuigan's Cyclone Promotions say the Scot is their fighter.
Josh Taylor signs huge multi-fight Top Rank deal as clash with world's best fighter nears

Josh Taylor signs huge multi-fight Top Rank deal as clash with world's best fighter nearsThe Tartan Tornado is currently the unified light-welterweight kingpin and has the chance to become the division's undisputed champion.
Daily Record

Unified junior welterweight champion Josh Taylor signs with Top Rank, opens the door to big fights

Taylor has the opportunity to take on some of Bob Arum's top fighters in Jose Ramirez and Terence Crawford
CBS Sports

VladimirLik

Vladimir Lik RT @danrafaelespn: In a huge signing, unified junior welterweight titlist @JoshTaylorBoxer joins @trboxing. My story: https://t.co/0SxXI5G4… 27 minutes ago

heraldscotland

HeraldScotland The unified world champions will now be represented by a Las Vegas-based agency https://t.co/cvRPcbC3r0 36 minutes ago

Joseph_Velasco4

Joseph🥱 RT @FSalazarBoxing: Josh Taylor, the unified 140-pound world titleholder & winner of the World Boxing Super Series Tournament, has signed a… 39 minutes ago

crazyfuckwrestl

joepardini via @ESPN App Unified junior welterweight world titlist Josh Taylor signs multiyear promotional agreement with Top… https://t.co/jywvFreBqI 42 minutes ago

danrafaelespn

Dan Rafael In a huge signing, unified junior welterweight titlist @JoshTaylorBoxer joins @trboxing. My story:… https://t.co/hXVtYB7c1N 42 minutes ago

Michael89644270

miggety_man Unified junior welterweight world titlist Josh Taylor signs with Top Rank - via @ESPN App #boxing https://t.co/VLRiLp0GzS 43 minutes ago

TerryTmcgookin

Thecynicalobserver! RT @BoxingTicketsNI: The big question! Who will now train Josh Taylor? With him teaming up with Top Rank and MTK Global the link with Sha… 44 minutes ago

removalman123

Keith Evans Josh Taylor: Unified world champion signs up with Top Rank & ESPN https://t.co/K0vxzuliuL 44 minutes ago

