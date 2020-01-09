Global  

HMP Whitemoor: Terror police probe assault on prison officer

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Five staff at HMP Whitemoor in Cambridgeshire were taken to hospital after an attack by two inmates.
HMP Whitemoor: Counter-Terrorism police investigating serious assault

HMP Whitemoor: Counter-Terrorism police investigating serious assaultFive prison staff at the maximum security jail were taken to hospital
Cambridge News

HMP Whitemoor terror attack: Details emerge about terrifying ‘suicide vest’

HMP Whitemoor terror attack: Details emerge about terrifying ‘suicide vest’Five officers at the Cambridgeshire prison have been taken to hospital
Cambridge News

Masada1948

YONI OREV RT @LBCNews: Five prison staff rushed to hospital after assault at HMP Whitemoor, Cambridgeshire https://t.co/QTJtWGNet9 2 minutes ago

Redcherry311

Redcherry3 RT @realTuckFrumper: Terror police probe assault on staff at HMP Whitemoor https://t.co/B6xP4ue5B8 10 minutes ago

CelticNotorious

Notorious-celt Inmates ‘wearing fake suicide vests’ attack prison officers launching counter-terror probe https://t.co/p5tadKPvvO 11 minutes ago

CrimLawJustice

Diana Rose Prisoners in fake bomb vests attack guards at HMP Whitemoor, sparking terror probe #prisons https://t.co/s9XeXRAtAR https://t.co/wiiZW9riNT 11 minutes ago

GlobalsNewsroom

Global's Newsroom Five prison staff rushed to hospital after assault at HMP Whitemoor, Cambridgeshire https://t.co/uAWhqC6Bb5 13 minutes ago

realTuckFrumper

#TuckFrump Terror police probe assault on staff at HMP Whitemoor https://t.co/B6xP4ue5B8 14 minutes ago

LBCNews

LBC News Five prison staff rushed to hospital after assault at HMP Whitemoor, Cambridgeshire https://t.co/QTJtWGNet9 15 minutes ago

HazelSt62216224

Granny Hazel RT @ppjkis: HMP Whitemoor: Terror police probe assault on prison officer. How did they get the blades & so called suicide vest in to there… 16 minutes ago

