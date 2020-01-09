Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Prince Harry and Meghan: Madame Tussauds moves wax figures from Royals

BBC Local News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: London -- Madame Tussauds in London has moved wax replicas of Harry and Meghan from its Royal Family set.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Buzz60 - Published < > Embed
News video: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Might Stay Busy in Canada 00:57

 Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have had a relaxing stay in Canada. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm shares what one royal expert thinks their next steps will be.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ryan Thinks It's Time for Prince Harry to Move Out [Video]Ryan Thinks It's Time for Prince Harry to Move Out

Kelly and Ryan talks about the latest news from the royal family.

Credit: LIVE with Kelly and Ryan     Duration: 00:53Published

EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals? [Video]EXPLAINER: How can Harry and Meghan be half-royals?

They've announced that they're stepping back from senior roles in the royal family, but are Prince Harry and Meghan trying to have their cake and eat it? David Doyle reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Madame Tussauds Removes Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures From Royal Room

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle‘s wax figures at Madame Tussauds in London, England have been moved away from the rest of the royal family. “Alongside the...
Just Jared

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To 'Step Back' From Royal Duties

Prince Harry And Meghan Markle To 'Step Back' From Royal DutiesWatch VideoPrince Harry and Meghan Markle announced on Wednesday they will be transitioning into "a progressive new role" within the Royal family. The Duke...
Newsy

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NiallGodding

Niall Godding Oh my god! 😂😂 https://t.co/mamU8EoXut 3 seconds ago

Friar_Balsam

Friar Balsam RT @NBCNightlyNews: The move comes less than 24 hours after the couple announced that they will be taking a "step back" from their senior r… 7 seconds ago

CengNews

Cengnews.com Madame Tussauds London Pulls Prince Harry and #Duchess Meghan's Wax Figures Away From Royals Ceng News -… https://t.co/8TM2v4BPIY 30 seconds ago

efarrell2468

Emma Farrell RT @jasonpkennedy: I am impressed at the speed of this pettiness! https://t.co/DtQcoSI3sD 36 seconds ago

jiggyboyjre

jiggyboyjre✝️🦋 RT @PopCrave: Meghan Markle & Prince Harry’s wax figures have been removed from the Madame Tussauds royal family display following their an… 46 seconds ago

MeallyHen

Elizabeth @MeallyHen 🕯️#RejoinEU RT @joelymack: Is it just me or is this not a bit pathetic? 🙄 https://t.co/1nNpDab8LN 47 seconds ago

annalisagenco

annalisa RT @barstoolsports: Prince Harry And Meghan Have Already Been Removed From Madame Tussauds Wax Museum https://t.co/47ygpT1pnY https://t.co/… 1 minute ago

DannyGee70

Chipie RT @SachaSincere: Disgusting https://t.co/pSRsiXm2MO 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.