Londonderry: Police and Fire crews at Strand Road nightclub Thursday, 9 January 2020 ( 45 minutes ago )

Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service say four appliances were dispatched to the scene. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Recent related videos from verified sources Blaze tears through construction site in Glasgow A large blaze broke out on Friday night at a housing development in Glasgow in Scotland. Fire crews rushed to Riverford Road in the southside of the city at around 7.30 pm local time. Video.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 00:40Published 2 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this