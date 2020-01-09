Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iranian missile likely shot down Ukrainian jet

Daily Record Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Iranian missile likely shot down Ukrainian jetTrudeau revealed that evidence from Canadian and allied intelligence agencies supports this theory and that the missile strike "may have been unintentional".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM

Most Iran crash victims were connecting to Canada: PM 01:13

 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday said 138 of the passengers on a Ukrainian jet that crashed in Iran killing all on board were connecting to Canada and offered his deepest condolences on behalf of the nation.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash [Video]Canada mourns loss of victims in Ukraine plane crash

Canadians held a candlelight vigil in Ottawa on Thursday to remember the country's 63 people killed in a plane crash in Iran, on a day when the country's prime minister blamed the disaster on the..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 00:52Published

U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident [Video]U.S., Canada Believe Iran Shot Down Ukraine Airliner By Accident

​Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence so far &quot;indicates the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile.&quot;

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 02:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trudeau: Evidence suggests Ukraine jet shot down by Iran

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said evidence suggests a Ukrainian jet with 176 on board was shot down by an Iranian missile. Sixty-three of the victims...
CBS News Also reported by •USATODAY.comReuters IndiaReuters

Canada PM says he won't rest until he gets answers about downed jet

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Thursday vowed his government would not rest until it had all the answers about the destruction of a Ukrainian airliner...
Reuters India Also reported by •USATODAY.com

Tweets about this

RobertoTorresfi

Luis Roberto Torres RT @SkyNews: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a passenger plane that came down in Tehran was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-… 5 seconds ago

BretSalzer

Bret Salzer🆘 RT @OrmistonOnline: Ukranian air crash in Tehran was caused by Iranian surface to air missile, says Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau… 14 seconds ago

tuvshinjp

Tuvshinjp RT @TIME: “The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface to air missile,” Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudea… 19 seconds ago

ngenda_bavuma

Ngenda Bavuma RT @JamiiForums: JUST IN: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says a passenger plane that came down in Tehran was shot down by an Irania… 2 minutes ago

Aizen_6509

Aizen_sama RT @USATODAY: "The evidence indicates that the plane was shot down by an Iranian surface-to-air missile," Canadian Prime Minister Justin Tr… 2 minutes ago

peetsg

peetSG™ RT @ABC: MORE: Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau: "This new information reinforces the need for a thorough investigation into this mat… 3 minutes ago

KingTony1026

Juan RT @mymixtapez: Someone is lying. Who do you think is telling the truth ✈️ 🤔❓⁣ ⁣ The Ukrainian jet that crashed Wednesday, hours after Iran… 3 minutes ago

geraldd12388499

gerald davis @CastorLocke It’s rather puzzling when are we going to start blaming Iran.Even Justin Trudeau the Canadian Prime Mi… https://t.co/oTB4AgqMXq 4 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.