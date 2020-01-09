Londonderry: Police and Fire crews at Strand Road nightclub

Northern Ireland Fire Rescue Service say four appliances were dispatched to the scene.

Recent related news from verified sources Buildings evacuated as fire tears through nightclub in Derry Police had to evacuate two main roads into Londonderry city centre last night after a major fire tore through a nightclub.

