Stormont talks: Will a deal be done?

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BBC News NI's Jayne McCormack asks if the draft deal will be enough to get the parties over the line?
👓 View full article
0
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: rish premier Leo Varadkar urges parties to get behind powersharing deal

rish premier Leo Varadkar urges parties to get behind powersharing deal 01:28

 Irish premier Leo Varadkar urges other parties to "get onboard" with powersharing talks. Speaking in Dublin, he said: “We are at a very sensitive point now in the talks in Northern Ireland and Stormont. “I think there is a real chance that today, or if not by Monday, we can have the Northern...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Recent related news from verified sources

Stormont talks: 'Deal agreement needed' before assembly recall

The Stormont speaker says he must hear "positivity" from political parties, before the assembly can sit.
BBC News

Stormont talks: What are the key points in the draft deal?

The British and Irish governments published the text of a draft deal on Thursday night
BBC News

