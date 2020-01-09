Global  

Ashley Young: Manchester United defender rejects one-year contract extension

BBC News Thursday, 9 January 2020 ()
Defender Ashley Young rejects a one-year contract extension at Manchester United, and hopes to join Inter Milan this month or in the summer.
News video: Young 'holds all the cards with United'

Young 'holds all the cards with United' 01:28

 Inter Milan target Ashley Young holds all the cards when it comes to his future after Manchester United offered him a one-year contract extension, says Danny Higginbotham.

Could Ashley Young leave Man Utd? [Video]Could Ashley Young leave Man Utd?

The Transfer Talk panel discuss whether Ashley Young could be on the move to Inter Milan after rejecting a contract extension.

Credit: Sky Sports UK     Duration: 01:32Published

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘blocks’ Ashley Young’s Inter Milan January transfer

Man Utd chief Ed Woodward ‘blocks’ Ashley Young’s Inter Milan January transferSerie A giants Inter Milan are in discussions to sign Ashley Young from Manchester United but the switch is likely to take place in the summer
Daily Star Also reported by •Team Talk

Sport24.co.za | Man United offer Young 1-year contract extension

Manchester United have reportedly offered veteran winger Ashley Young a one-year contract extension.
News24

