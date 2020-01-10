Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Oprah Winfrey denies telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to quit Royal Family

Tamworth Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Oprah Winfrey denies telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to quit Royal FamilyShe has been amongst the high-profile public defenders of the couple and spoken in the past about how she feels Meghan has been "portrayed unfairly".
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit

Oprah Winfrey denies advising Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on royal exit 00:41

 Oprah Winfrey has hit back after a report claimed she advised Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex on their decision to step down as senior members of Britain's royal family.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Oprah Has Some Thoughts About Her Friends Prince Harry and Meghan [Video]Oprah Has Some Thoughts About Her Friends Prince Harry and Meghan

Oprah Winfrey might be the Queen of daytime talk, but she is not the boss of Prince Harry and Meghan. Buzz60’s Keri Lumm reports on her thoughts about their royal move.

Credit: Buzz60     Duration: 00:59Published

Trending: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures Removed [Video]Trending: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Wax Figures Removed

Madame Tussauds Museum in London announced that it has removed the wax figures of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex from its royal family set to TO mirror their "progressive new role within the royal..

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:43Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Oprah Winfrey advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on Megxit

Oprah Winfrey advised Prince Harry and Meghan Markle about breaking free from the British royals and following their own path.
FOXNews.com

Madame Tussauds Removes Wax Figures of Prince Harry, Meghan Markle from Royal Family Display


RIA Nov.


Tweets about this

birmingham_live

Birmingham Live Oprah Winfrey denies telling Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to quit Royal Family https://t.co/kUD9sJSE0D 4 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.