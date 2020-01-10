Tommy Robinson cries in TV prison documentary with Ross Kemp after complaining about solitary confinement

'It's not a box with nothing in it,' the presenter says

You Might Like

Tweets about this UK News Plow Tommy Robinson cries in TV prison documentary with Ross Kemp after complainin... https://t.co/5RBVIgSbdx +1 UKBot #UK #news 50 minutes ago 🔥 яєαℓιѕт נανѕтαн 🔥 RT @Independent: Tommy Robinson cries in TV prison documentary after being confronted by Ross Kemp https://t.co/TwEWahI5jZ https://t.co/uFQ… 1 hour ago Global Analytica Tommy Robinson cries in TV prison documentary after being confronted by Ross Kemp https://t.co/E6IykkIRy4 https://t.co/kfLio7BIIJ 1 hour ago simon Locke Aww poor Tommy 😢😂Tommy Robinson cries in TV prison documentary after being confronted by Ross Kemp https://t.co/o8rz6oBuAP 1 hour ago The Independent Tommy Robinson cries in TV prison documentary after being confronted by Ross Kemp https://t.co/TwEWahI5jZ https://t.co/uFQ7qXH3KG 2 hours ago