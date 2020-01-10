Global  

Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy

BBC Local News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Hampshire -- Gemma Watts convinced victims she was 16-year-old "Jake Waton" and may have assaulted up to 50 girls.
Woman posed as teenage boy 'to sexually assault up to 50 girls as young as 14'

Woman posed as teenage boy 'to sexually assault up to 50 girls as young as 14'And all of Watts' victims believed they were in a relationship with a teenage boy until police revealed she was in fact an adult woman
Wales Online

Gemma Watts: Woman who posed as teenage boy to sexually assault young girls jailed for eight years

A woman who posed as a teenage boy to sexually assault girls as young as 13 has been jailed for eight years.
Independent

dumberkhan

Numb RT @BBCNews: Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy https://t.co/rwYFgqGHNw 6 minutes ago

jobgujnews3

jobgujnews Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy https://t.co/pwG7sdsPOp https://t.co/jSV3fLwiqx 18 minutes ago

fauxxbella

adetomiwa. RT @TamiloreTawak: Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy https://t.co/5wGjAx0C1f 19 minutes ago

TheLondonPages

The London Pages Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy https://t.co/dkDWWgoYc0 20 minutes ago

WaymolWazza

wayne molyneux 8 year sentence Ridiculously lenient!! BBC News - Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy https://t.co/bqkGphNJdN 21 minutes ago

newpaper24

Newpaper24 Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy – NEWPAPER24 https://t.co/B7cjpFtYRO https://t.co/wUIKOR2odP 25 minutes ago

RichieJamesUK

JJ 🤫 Up to 50 children and she gets a pathetic 8 years.. where’s the deterrent! Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed a… https://t.co/5LAUjaVCna 30 minutes ago

BestDrWho

Patrick Troughton Gemma Watts: Sex attacks woman posed as teenage boy https://t.co/VgZBYtMvCz 41 minutes ago

