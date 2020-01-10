Louis Theroux Selling Sex documentary on BBC Two is already proving very controversial before airing

Tom VVardle 📣 RT @Independent: Louis Theroux: Selling Sex is a humane and compelling documentary with excruciating moments – review https://t.co/xKQ45zrw… 51 seconds ago KanStaandPijpen RT @scarletalliance: Just a reminder what***workers who participated in the Louis Theroux documentary had to say about it. https://t.co/Q… 5 minutes ago Bench Lifestyle Louis Theroux: Selling Sex is a humane and compelling documentary with excruciating moments – review - The Independ… https://t.co/JaKbgX5eew 5 minutes ago beast Time to watch this Louis Theroux selling***documentary. 16 minutes ago MichelleB RT @DrJessTaylor: This Louis Theroux documentary is hurting so much to watch 💔 These are the real women with abusive backgrounds, poverty,… 19 minutes ago Global Analytica Louis Theroux: Selling Sex is a humane and compelling documentary with excruciating moments – review https://t.co/5nngNd2CI9 41 minutes ago