Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis calls for referendum on abolishing monarchy

Independent Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on abolishing the monarchy.
News video: Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family

Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family 01:00

 Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the royal family. The shadow Treasury minister called for the poll as part of a package of sweeping constitutional reforms, including the introduction of proportional representation.

Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy [Video]Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy

Clive Lewis has said he would be in favour of a referendum on the future of the Royal Family. Speaking in Brixton, the Labour leadership hopeful said: "There's been lots of discussion about the fact..

Labour leadership candidate Lewis sees 'party in crisis' [Video]Labour leadership candidate Lewis sees 'party in crisis'

Clive Lewis has hit out at Labour's "sectarianism and tribalism" in a speech on his vision for the party. Speaking in Brixton, the MP for Norwich South said he was standing to be Labour leader because..

Labour leadership: Clive Lewis calls for Royal Family referendum

Leadership candidate Clive Lewis says a lot of people would like to see the monarchy "scaled down".
BBC News

