Og Melfel RT @BBCNews: Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found https://t.co/6tEEPNF6MH 9 seconds ago

Melanie Lloyd RT @my_amigouk: Body found in river believed to be missing firefighter https://t.co/YIrybdaPLS @SkyNews https://t.co/ozlfP7citQ 31 seconds ago

BBC News (UK) Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found https://t.co/6tEEPNF6MH 46 seconds ago

Hello Gadget RT @4PawShop: Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found https://t.co/Qzl2DBEF7G https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/yy5wm74Unn 56 seconds ago

World News Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found https://t.co/GXvrG0Wjp2 https://t.co/XAFTmpDP5P 1 minute ago

Manfred Rosenberg Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found https://t.co/Qzl2DBEF7G https://t.co/GA5oXyiqcm https://t.co/yy5wm74Unn 1 minute ago

Tanya Cumming RT @SussexIncidents: BREAKING - Sussex Police, Newhaven Coastguard & Newhaven Lifeboat have recovered a body in #Newhaven just north of t… 2 minutes ago