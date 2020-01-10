Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found in Sussex

The body of a missing firefighter who disappeared following a work Christmas night out has been found.



Anthony Knott's fiancee says "it's a complete mystery". Fears are growing for a firefighter who went missing on 20 December.

A member of the public found a body submerged in water

Kent and Sussex Courier 44 minutes ago



