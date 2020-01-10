Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Anthony Knott: Body of missing firefighter found in Sussex

Independent Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The body of a missing firefighter who disappeared following a work Christmas night out has been found.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

'It's a complete mystery' - Firefighter's fiancee [Video]'It's a complete mystery' - Firefighter's fiancee

Anthony Knott's fiancee says "it's a complete mystery". Fears are growing for a firefighter who went missing on 20 December.

Credit: Sky News UK Studios     Duration: 02:26Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Live updates as body believed to be missing Orpington firefighter Anthony Knott found in Newhaven

A member of the public found a body submerged in water
Kent and Sussex Courier

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.