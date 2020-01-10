Global  

Ross Kemp tears into Tommy Robinson after 'solitary confinement' comment

Wales Online Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Viewers of the star's new ITV series praised the confrontation with Tommy with one stating: "Ross Kemp's response is magnificent."
Tommy Robinson cries in TV prison documentary with Ross Kemp after complaining about solitary confinement

'It's not a box with nothing in it,' the presenter says
Independent

Ross Kemp lays into Tommy Robinson after complaining about his treatment in prison

The former leader of the English Defence League had snacks and a TV in his prison cell
Hull Daily Mail

