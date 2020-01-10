Ross Kemp tears into Tommy Robinson after 'solitary confinement' comment

Mike Hartman Tommy Robinson bursts into tears during prison visit from Ross Kemp https://t.co/Bkitq9nMzn 35 minutes ago Red CodeX Concepts RT @marmitemarmz: Rancid hate goblin Tommy Robinson burst into tears during a TV documentary as he was confronted by hardman Ross Kemp Rob… 36 minutes ago BristolPost.com Tommy Robinson bursts into tears during prison visit from Ross Kemp https://t.co/4YT8claCKj 4 hours ago libbyration Tommy Robinson bursts into tears during prison visit from Ross Kemp https://t.co/QYCS4QpYWc 4 hours ago Marmite Marmz Rancid hate goblin Tommy Robinson burst into tears during a TV documentary as he was confronted by hardman Ross Kem… https://t.co/QcdJtXJu9c 5 hours ago