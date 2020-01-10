Gavin Collins guilty of killing 'wonderful granddad' Terry Radford

BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Terry Radford had been taking a morning walk when he was struck by the car Gavin Collins had stolen.



Recent related news from verified sources Gavin Collins guilty of killing 'wonderful dad' in rampage Gavin Collins stole three vehicles and reversed into Terry Radford, who was stood at a bus stop.

BBC News 6 days ago



