Gavin Collins guilty of killing 'wonderful granddad' Terry Radford

BBC Local News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Nottingham -- Terry Radford had been taking a morning walk when he was struck by the car Gavin Collins had stolen.
Gavin Collins guilty of killing 'wonderful dad' in rampage

Gavin Collins stole three vehicles and reversed into Terry Radford, who was stood at a bus stop.
BBC News

peterstopcrime

Peter Anderson Gavin Collins guilty of killing 'wonderful dad' in rampage https://t.co/BZ9HSY5N05 6 days ago

yazzooguy

Brian James Gavin Collins, 39, Guilty of manslaughter for killing 'wonderful dad' Terry Radford age 87, in rampage near his hom… https://t.co/HInbimcuHq 6 days ago

BBCEngland

BBC News England Gavin Collins guilty of killing 'wonderful dad' in rampage https://t.co/wx8Fo5kdEH 6 days ago

UKDerbyshire

DerbyshireUK Derbyshire News: Gavin Collins guilty of killing 'wonderful granddad' Terry Radford https://t.co/W8IoGNIEk2 6 days ago

MikeClarkeSnr

Mike Clarke Snr RT @nottslive: Here is the story so far as Gavin Collins, 39, is found guilty of the manslaughter of grandad Terry Radford, 87, who died at… 6 days ago

nottslive

NottinghamshireLive Here is the story so far as Gavin Collins, 39, is found guilty of the manslaughter of grandad Terry Radford, 87, wh… https://t.co/ZuLPrYdms4 6 days ago

