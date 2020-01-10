Bournemouth University on lockdown as armed police swoop amid reports of man 'covered in blood'



Recent related videos from verified sources Police remove bodies after gunman kills three, including boy, during shopping mall robbery in Thailand Police investigate the scene of a mass shooting in Thailand in which an armed robber killed three people and injured at least five others. The masked gunman burst into the Robinson shopping mall in.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 01:55Published 10 hours ago Man With Knife Shot, Killed By Dallas Police At VA Hospital Dallas police said they responded to the shooting at around 10:20 p.m. involving a man who walked into the hospital for mental health issues and was armed with a knife. Credit: CBS 11 Dallas Duration: 02:15Published 16 hours ago

Recent related news from verified sources Aussie man and woman arrested for stealing charity tin meant for wildfire victims Police in Australia have arrested a man and a woman in a suburb of Melbourne for allegedly stealing a charity tin mean for victims of the bushfires ravaging...

CTV News 2 hours ago



Man charged after 13-hour police stand-off in Tauranga A man has been charged after a 13-hour stand-off with police that started yesterday afternoon in Tauranga. Police officers, including the armed offenders squad...

New Zealand Herald 2 days ago



You Might Like

Tweets about this