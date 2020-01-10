Global  

Bournemouth University placed on lockdown after 'suicide vest' false alarm

Somerset Guardian Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Police searched the area while the university was closed.
Recent related news from verified sources

Man in 'fitness vest' sparks Bournemouth Uni terror alert

Police investigate false reports of a man wearing a suicide vest close to Bournemouth University.
BBC News

wellsjournal

The News from Wells RT @SomersetLive: Police have explained what really happened after a frightening false alarm 👇 #BournemouthUniversity https://t.co/dvGI9ugv… 1 hour ago

SomersetLive

Somerset Live Police have explained what really happened after a frightening false alarm 👇 #BournemouthUniversity https://t.co/dvGI9ugvib 1 hour ago

DominicPenna

Dominic Penna RT @JSKColwill: Bournemouth University put into lockdown - just shows how, in the age of social media, even false alarms can spread like wi… 1 hour ago

JSKColwill

Jack Colwill Bournemouth University put into lockdown - just shows how, in the age of social media, even false alarms can spread… https://t.co/zJZE3VVx6y 1 hour ago

buzz_bmth

Buzz News RT @OliverGMcManus: Ongoing security incident at Bournemouth University: man seen reportedly "covered in blood", all buildings placed in lo… 2 hours ago

OliverGMcManus

Oliver McManus Ongoing security incident at Bournemouth University: man seen reportedly "covered in blood", all buildings placed i… https://t.co/wRQp2KNdoG 3 hours ago

