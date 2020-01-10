Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

U3A and Tiverton Twinners say goodbye to "great friend" John Smith

North Devon Journal Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
U3A and Tiverton Twinners say goodbye to great friend John SmithOn Sunday, December 8, John Smith, died at home in Tiverton aged 79 years.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

DevonLiveNews

Devon Live News Tiverton Twinners say goodbye to "great friend" John Smith https://t.co/hjygRdClA8 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.