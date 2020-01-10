Global  

Prison officer admits affair behind bars with notorious criminal once named in Sunday Times Rich List

Tamworth Herald Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Prison officer admits affair behind bars with notorious criminal once named in Sunday Times Rich ListStephanie Smithwhite, 40, was an officer at HMP Frankland near Durham where the gangster Curtis "Cocky" Warren - once named in the Sunday Times Rich List - was serving time.
