Wolf moon: Full moon and lunar eclipse delight skywatchers

✨Tanya 👁️ Naimy✨ Happy wolf moon!! Tonight's moon is the first full moon of the year and is in the watery sign of Cancer 🦀🌕✨ Don't… https://t.co/FfC1SEDiDg 9 seconds ago The Zeppelin Curse RT @GingerWildheart: Don't miss the full moon lunar eclipse tonight (UK time) at 7:23pm. The Wolf Moon might well get your dogs howling too… 20 seconds ago Ἀχελωίς ⁷ RT @GlosCathedral: It's bright out there! Here is the first full moon, (also a 'Wolf Moon') of 2020, lighting up the sky tonight over @Glos… 29 seconds ago Jason Osborne Dragon Guidance for the Full Wolf Moon/Lunar Eclipse https://t.co/kfJ5N9cOSr https://t.co/FcMA0cOO1k 30 seconds ago Thomas Truax First Full Moon of the new decade tooooniiiiiiiiiIIIIIIGHHT!! And it’s a beauty with a penumbral eclipse (around 22… https://t.co/hlKHYbdICN 32 seconds ago Neil Drysdale RT @Astrolutely: Tonight's full moon is known as the Wolf Full Moon, It's also a lunar eclipse. And because it's a penumbral lunar eclipse,… 36 seconds ago Adeyehey RT @monicainfiesto: To complete your night, here’s a full-blown shots of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse also known as “Wolf Moon.” The first ever… 36 seconds ago DonnaValentine-Jones A "Full Wolf Moon Eclipse" Is Happening on January 10—Here's What to Expect https://t.co/VhxTqUhKLs via @PreventionMag 41 seconds ago