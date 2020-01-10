Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Wolf moon: Full moon and lunar eclipse delight skywatchers

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
The first full moon of 2020 coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse, caused by the Earth's shadow.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: First full moon of 2020 - known as wolf moon - seen rising over seaside town in Essex, UK

First full moon of 2020 - known as wolf moon - seen rising over seaside town in Essex, UK 00:45

 January’s full wolf moon rises on Friday (January 10), with this lucky stargazer capturing the scene at sunset in Holland-on-Sea in Essex on England's southeast coast.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh [Video]Nearly Full Moon Shines Big, Bright Over Pittsburgh

The nearly-full Wolf Moon of January shined big and bright over Pittsburgh this morning.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:30Published

What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse? [Video]What Is A Wolf Moon Eclipse?

The decade’s first full moon is taking place this Friday. Full moons often have special names that are rooted in Indigenous-American culture. January’s the month of the “wolf moon,” and..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse Online

Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse OnlineKeep an eye out for this week's Full Wolf Moon lunar eclipse (via The Old Farmer's Almanac) The first lunar eclipse of the decade will darken skies on Friday,...
geek.com

Wolf Moon lunar eclipse set be visible above Birmingham tonight

Wolf Moon lunar eclipse set be visible above Birmingham tonightPhenomenon, which will begin at 5pm and is expected to end at around 9pm, will see the moon move into Earth's penumbra, or outer shadow
Tamworth Herald

You Might Like


Tweets about this

tanyanaimy

✨Tanya 👁️ Naimy✨ Happy wolf moon!! Tonight's moon is the first full moon of the year and is in the watery sign of Cancer 🦀🌕✨ Don't… https://t.co/FfC1SEDiDg 9 seconds ago

ZeppelinCurse

The Zeppelin Curse RT @GingerWildheart: Don't miss the full moon lunar eclipse tonight (UK time) at 7:23pm. The Wolf Moon might well get your dogs howling too… 20 seconds ago

Blssyjydln

Ἀχελωίς ⁷ RT @GlosCathedral: It's bright out there! Here is the first full moon, (also a 'Wolf Moon') of 2020, lighting up the sky tonight over @Glos… 29 seconds ago

RedwolfRemarks

Jason Osborne Dragon Guidance for the Full Wolf Moon/Lunar Eclipse https://t.co/kfJ5N9cOSr https://t.co/FcMA0cOO1k 30 seconds ago

thomastruax

Thomas Truax First Full Moon of the new decade tooooniiiiiiiiiIIIIIIGHHT!! And it’s a beauty with a penumbral eclipse (around 22… https://t.co/hlKHYbdICN 32 seconds ago

NeilDrysdale

Neil Drysdale RT @Astrolutely: Tonight's full moon is known as the Wolf Full Moon, It's also a lunar eclipse. And because it's a penumbral lunar eclipse,… 36 seconds ago

ArellMacaspac

Adeyehey RT @monicainfiesto: To complete your night, here’s a full-blown shots of Penumbral Lunar Eclipse also known as “Wolf Moon.” The first ever… 36 seconds ago

djones223

DonnaValentine-Jones A &quot;Full Wolf Moon Eclipse&quot; Is Happening on January 10—Here's What to Expect https://t.co/VhxTqUhKLs via @PreventionMag 41 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.