Friday, 10 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood director Quentin Tarantino has opened up about how he owes a debt to The Golden Girls for his career. On ‘The Tonight Show’ with Jimmy Fallon, Tarantino said that he “sorta, kinda” owes a debt to the ’80s TV series. Recounting how he’d barely ever worked as... 👓 View full article