Assembly sources say Mark Drakeford is in "denial" about Labour's general election performance.

You Might Like

Recent related videos from verified sources Jess Phillips expected to launch Labour leadership bid Labour MP Jess Phillips is poised to announce her candidacy in the race to succeed Jeremy Corbyn as party leader. The outspoken backbencher is expected to confirm on Friday evening her widely.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published 1 week ago Sturegon calls on Johnson to allow second Scottish independence referendum Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said she has published a "detailed, considered" case for a second referendum on independence. The SNP leader said that following last week's election victory.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:12Published 3 weeks ago

Recent related news from verified sources Leftist beats conservative in Croatia’s presidential vote ZAGREB, Croatia (AP) — A leftist challenger won Croatia’s highly contested presidential election on Sunday, beating a conservative incumbent — a rare...

WorldNews 4 days ago





Tweets about this rob thomas I rarely agree with the FM but he may have a point. Corbyn was always a liability. ..corbyn had too many skeletons… https://t.co/6rZNBomx3P 10 minutes ago Election News Bay First minister ‘complacent’ over election result, AMs say https://t.co/gqRBqVkkRj 28 minutes ago Paul Martin Bumpy ride for the FM at the Labour assembly group meeting earlier this week, we hear: First minister 'complacent'… https://t.co/UNRZRv0JZu 44 minutes ago