First minister 'complacent' over election result, AMs say

BBC News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
Assembly sources say Mark Drakeford is in "denial" about Labour's general election performance.
Tweets about this

rapthomas35

rob thomas I rarely agree with the FM but he may have a point. Corbyn was always a liability. ..corbyn had too many skeletons… https://t.co/6rZNBomx3P 10 minutes ago

electionnewsbay

Election News Bay First minister ‘complacent’ over election result, AMs say https://t.co/gqRBqVkkRj 28 minutes ago

PaulNeilMartin

Paul Martin Bumpy ride for the FM at the Labour assembly group meeting earlier this week, we hear: First minister 'complacent'… https://t.co/UNRZRv0JZu 44 minutes ago

