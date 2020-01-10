Global  

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-word stance over future roles in Royal Family

Tamworth Herald Friday, 10 January 2020
Harry and Meghan's plans to step back as senior royals, become financially independent and split their time between the UK and North America.
Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family

Harry And Meghan To Step Back From Royal Family

 CBS2's Ali Bauman has the latest on the announcement that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will step back from their public duties with the British royal family.

Rick Mercer Reacts To Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Bombshell

Fresh off his recent stand-up tour across the country, Rick Mercer returned to Toronto to present at the Toronto Film Critics Association gala. Even though it’s been almost two years since he’s..

Duration: 01:39

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'

Buckingham Palace Calls Harry and Meghan's Departure 'Complicated'. On Jan. 8, Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were..

Duration: 01:17


Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Answer Your Burning Questions After Royal Announcement

What is happening within the royal family?! That's what some pop culture fans were asking themselves after Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced they were...
E! Online Also reported by •Tamworth Herald•Independent•NPR•TIME•Newsy

Team Meghan and Harry, or Team Royals? Celebs rally behind 'Megxit' as opponents slam couple

As the dust settles on the bombshell news Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are stepping down from their senior status in the royal family, a major divide has...
FOXNews.com


brainoutREAD

brainout RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 3 seconds ago

NoraCuellar15

nora RT @catturd2: It's the 10th day of the new year ... and still ... none of us gives a***about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 5 seconds ago

savethegrrrl

Siânii RT @neontaster: Been thinking about how a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle situation in the 15th century would have led to 35 years of war an… 6 seconds ago

alice1359

chris staines RT @su_brompton: https://t.co/rKDP7nvS1s Just a reminder of how right Thomas Markle was. The biggest mistake in Royal Wedding history... 6 seconds ago

daveparker62

dave parker RT @jongaunt: Sorry but I thought that the 'WOKE" couple were only telling us a few weeks ago to take less flights and reduce our carbon fo… 7 seconds ago

SimMor

Simon Morris #FBPE 🔶🕷️ RT @hellobrigitta: Before forming a negative opinion on recent Royal news, you must read @afuahirsch piece @nytimes No matter how beautif… 8 seconds ago

CleanBreakBrexi

#BritainFirst RT @JSMilbank: On the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story, I have every sympathy for them wanting to escape the ghastly intrusiveness of t… 11 seconds ago

oldwac1

Melania2 RT @keithboykin: "No matter how beautiful you are, whom you marry, what palaces you occupy, charities you support, how faithful you are, ho… 11 seconds ago

