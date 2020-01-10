Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's one-word stance over future roles in Royal Family

brainout RT @BetteMidler: What a sad story. They hounded and bullied her until it was no longer tenable to stay, just like Diana. They'll never lea… 3 seconds ago nora RT @catturd2: It's the 10th day of the new year ... and still ... none of us gives a***about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. 5 seconds ago Siânii RT @neontaster: Been thinking about how a Prince Harry and Meghan Markle situation in the 15th century would have led to 35 years of war an… 6 seconds ago chris staines RT @su_brompton: https://t.co/rKDP7nvS1s Just a reminder of how right Thomas Markle was. The biggest mistake in Royal Wedding history... 6 seconds ago dave parker RT @jongaunt: Sorry but I thought that the 'WOKE" couple were only telling us a few weeks ago to take less flights and reduce our carbon fo… 7 seconds ago Simon Morris #FBPE 🔶🕷️ RT @hellobrigitta: Before forming a negative opinion on recent Royal news, you must read @afuahirsch piece @nytimes No matter how beautif… 8 seconds ago #BritainFirst RT @JSMilbank: On the Prince Harry and Meghan Markle story, I have every sympathy for them wanting to escape the ghastly intrusiveness of t… 11 seconds ago Melania2 RT @keithboykin: "No matter how beautiful you are, whom you marry, what palaces you occupy, charities you support, how faithful you are, ho… 11 seconds ago