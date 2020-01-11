Billy Connolly earns over £3m for final stand-up gigs before retirement Saturday, 11 January 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Connolly, 77, who has Parkinson’s, retired as a stand-up in 2018 but hinted of a return for a one-off gig. Connolly, 77, who has Parkinson’s, retired as a stand-up in 2018 but hinted of a return for a one-off gig. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this