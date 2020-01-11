Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Rangers vs Lokomotiv Tashkent

Daily Record Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Rangers vs Lokomotiv TashkentRangers vs Lokomotiv Tashkent
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related news from verified sources

Rangers vs Lokomotiv Tashkent LIVE score and goal updates from friendly clash in Dubai

Steven Gerrard's men are on a warm weather trip and will take on Tashkent to round off the week.
Daily Record

Rangers to face Lokomotiv Tashkent in Dubai friendly as club reveal fixture details

The Ibrox side travel to Dubai for the winter break and will take on the Uzbekistani outfit.
Daily Record

You Might Like


Tweets about this

BatmanDK7

Dave Kinnear RT @RangersFC: FULL-TIME: Rangers 6-1 Lokomotiv Tashkent A comfortable victory for #RangersFC at the @SevensStadium. https://t.co/393X3odl… 1 minute ago

scotsunsport

Scottish Sun Sport "Some people grab opportunities, some probably push themselves further away." Steven Gerrard reacts to Rangers' fr… https://t.co/VvklJDlS9M 2 minutes ago

Graeme227

Graeme Lamb RT @RangersFC: ⚡️ Rangers 6-1 Lokomotiv Tashkent Watch all the goals from today's victory at the @SevensStadium in Dubai. https://t.co/rF… 5 minutes ago

Graeme227

Graeme Lamb RT @RangersFC: 🗒️ MATCH REPORT: Read the report from today's victory at the @SevensStadium in Dubai. 👉 https://t.co/e43pxdUK31 https://t.c… 5 minutes ago

UKNewsBot1

UK Sports News Bot Rangers 6 Lokomotiv Tashkent 1 – Gers round off Dubai winter training camp with resounding friendly win - The Scott… https://t.co/SvHl5cwn2C 14 minutes ago

RangersFCReddit

RangersFCReddit FT in Dubai: Rangers 6-1 Lokomotiv Tashkent: submitted by /u/Psyprus_Sun [link] [comments] https://t.co/CpD8fZEqc5 18 minutes ago

RangersFC

Rangers Football Club ⚡️ Rangers 6-1 Lokomotiv Tashkent Watch all the goals from today's victory at the @SevensStadium in Dubai. https://t.co/rF1a7DU0SP 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.