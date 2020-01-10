Global  

Labour leadership: Clive Lewis calls for Royal Family referendum

BBC Local News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Norfolk -- Leadership candidate Clive Lewis says a lot of people would like to see the monarchy "scaled down".
News video: Labour leadership candidate Lewis sees 'party in crisis'

Labour leadership candidate Lewis sees 'party in crisis' 00:58

 Clive Lewis has hit out at Labour's "sectarianism and tribalism" in a speech on his vision for the party. Speaking in Brixton, the MP for Norwich South said he was standing to be Labour leader because he sees "a party in crisis, and democracy in crisis." Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at...

Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family [Video]Clive Lewis: Labour leadership hopeful calls for referendum on royal family

Labour leadership contender Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the royal family. The shadow Treasury minister called for the poll as part of a package of sweeping constitutional..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:00Published

Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy [Video]Clive Lewis suggests referendum on future of monarchy

Clive Lewis has said he would be in favour of a referendum on the future of the Royal Family. Speaking in Brixton, the Labour leadership hopeful said: "There's been lots of discussion about the fact..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:45Published


Labour leadership hopeful wants referendum on royal family

London, Jan 11 (IANS) Labour leadership hopeful Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on the future of the British monarchy as part of his pitch to succeed...
Sify

Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis calls for referendum on abolishing monarchy

Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis has called for a referendum on abolishing the monarchy.
Independent

sevillerholt

SRH RT @StevieBrexit: Labour leadership wannabe Clive Lewis alleges that most of the key people behind the Brexit campaign were Conservative mi… 18 seconds ago

FreedomfortheU1

The Golden Age of Brexit. RT @DennisWheatle10: NOT FIT TO BE A MP LET ALONE LEADER . When in doubt play the old race card . This is the man who did chocking impress… 22 seconds ago

sylviareid14

sylvia reid Labour’s Leadership contest is generating news. Here’s hoping they all achieve sufficient nominations to ensure a w… https://t.co/13QySgLCuE 33 seconds ago

SilverGoatee70

Stephan Hart RT @Channel4News: "Why not have a referendum in this country on the future of the Royal Family?" Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis s… 1 minute ago

dragonsangel01

angela RT @superj1606: Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis calls for referendum on future of Royal Family https://t.co/TRdfLn3RkT to the tow… 2 minutes ago

zazajb

Dawn ^V^ RT @MakeVotesMatter: "We must come out in favour of Proportional Representation – not only because it is the fairest way to elect a parliam… 2 minutes ago

plsimps

Paula Simps JC4PM2019🌹🦇🇵🇸 RT @AliAlbrecht5: Labour leadership candidate Clive Lewis calls for a referendum on abolishing the monarchy! Is he being unpatriotic? Over… 2 minutes ago

Fer05431012

Fer RT @BrexitBassist: Just proves how racist Labour really are, or how stupid Lewis is using the race card as an excuse for him being another… 3 minutes ago

