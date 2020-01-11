Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down 'due to human error'

Daily Record Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down 'due to human error'The Iranian government had previously denied accusations that it was responsible.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published < > Embed
News video: Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error'

Iran Says Military Accidentally Shot Down Passenger Plane, Blames 'Human Error' 01:57

 Iran now admits it shot down a Ukrainian airlines passenger jet over Tehran; Kenneth Craig reports for CBS2.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Iran Cites Human Error In Shooting Down Of Ukrainian Jetliner [Video]Iran Cites Human Error In Shooting Down Of Ukrainian Jetliner

CBS4's Kenneth Craig shares the latest details.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 02:05Published

Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error [Video]Iran says its forces brought down Ukranian plane in error

Iran said on Saturday it unintentionally shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane killing 176 people on board due to human error, after initially denying it brought down the plane in the tense aftermath..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:07Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’

Iran admits Ukrainian plane was shot down ‘due to human error’Iran has admitted unintentionally shooting down the Ukrainian aircraft which crashed near Tehran, killing all 176 people on board. The Iranian government had...
WorldNews Also reported by •ReutersWales OnlineSifyReuters IndiaMENAFN.comNYTimes.comJerusalem PostFrance 24

Iranian FM apologises for plane 'disaster', cites 'US adventurism'

*Tehran:* Iran's foreign minister Saturday offered his country's "profound regrets, apologies and condolences" after the armed forces admitted shooting down a...
Mid-Day

You Might Like


Tweets about this

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Iranians take to streets after Tehran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane.... || #IranProtests #Iran #Ukraine… https://t.co/ETVCzn1JK6 2 minutes ago

TPE_connect

www.THEPIGEONEXPRESS.com Iranians take to streets after Tehran admits shooting down Ukrainian plane... || #IranProtests #Iran #Ukraine… https://t.co/vFtRQBE3u0 2 minutes ago

altaf422

altaf42 RT @Reuters: Iran admitted to unintentionally shooting down a Ukrainian plane in what President Hassan Rouhani called a 'disastrous mistake… 6 minutes ago

youngbellkydems

Bell County KY Young Dems RT @CNNPolitics: President Trump tweets support for Iranian protesters after Tehran admits to unintentionally shooting down Ukrainian plane… 7 minutes ago

sal72951

Sal RT @ouchinagirl: Protesters Demand Iran’s Leaders Quit After Military Admits It Hit Plane https://t.co/dJ0BYbsuBu ‘Protests erupted acros… 10 minutes ago

patriotpatrick1

Patrick BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian passenger airliner https://t.co/KL4K0sPAvq via @pamelageller 10 minutes ago

sandyriccobono

Sandyriccobono RT @PamelaGeller: BLOOD ON THEIR HANDS: Iran admits shooting down Ukrainian passenger airliner: The Democrats side with these savages. They… 13 minutes ago

REGINAELVIRA4

REGINA LARA- #VemPraCaBrasil RT @cnnbrk: Iran admits it shot down a Ukrainian passenger plane unintentionally, according to Iranian state TV. 176 people died in the cra… 18 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.