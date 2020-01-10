Global  

Wolf moon: Full moon and lunar eclipse delight skywatchers

BBC Local News Friday, 10 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Tyne and Wear -- The first full moon of 2020 coincides with a penumbral lunar eclipse, caused by the Earth's shadow.
News video: First full moon of 2020 - known as wolf moon - seen rising over seaside town in Essex, UK

First full moon of 2020 - known as wolf moon - seen rising over seaside town in Essex, UK 00:45

 January’s full wolf moon rises on Friday (January 10), with this lucky stargazer capturing the scene at sunset in Holland-on-Sea in Essex on England's southeast coast.

Beautiful time-lapse of first full moon of 2020, known as wolf moon over UK [Video]Beautiful time-lapse of first full moon of 2020, known as wolf moon over UK

The beautiful time-lapse of the first full moon of 2020, known as wolf moon, is captured over UK over the early hours of Friday (January 10).

'Wolf moon' lunar eclipse lights up sky over Derbyshire, UK [Video]'Wolf moon' lunar eclipse lights up sky over Derbyshire, UK

A stargazer in Derbyshire captured this timelapse of the first full moon of the decade lighting up the night sky near Royston Rocks in Derbyshire, UK on Friday (January 10). The event coincided with..

'Wolf' moon, partial lunar eclipse thrill skywatchers

Skywatchers have been enjoying the January full Moon, known as the ‘Wolf’ Moon, as well as a partial lunar eclipse in parts of the world.
Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse Online

Watch Friday’s Full Wolf Moon Eclipse OnlineKeep an eye out for this week's Full Wolf Moon lunar eclipse (via The Old Farmer's Almanac) The first lunar eclipse of the decade will darken skies on Friday,...
logans_mind

Logan RT @Anna_Mazz: Wolf moon over Peckham. The first full moon of the decade, coinciding with a lunar eclipse. Called wolf moon by Europeans an… 3 seconds ago

shauna_caughron

Shauna Caughron RT @ST0NEHENGE: January 10th Full Moon 2020: The 'Wolf Moon' Arrives with a Lunar Eclipse https://t.co/q6fu2k4r4R 13 seconds ago

THE_ZEE_SPEAKS

Zino Akpoterabor RT @StellarInsights: 2020 Full Moons & names: Jan. 10- Wolf moon Feb. 9- Snow moon Mar. 9- Worm moon April 7- Pink moon May 7- Flower moon… 14 seconds ago

dnlbnscrch

ً RT @NASA: Have you spotted the Wolf Moon tonight? 🐺 🌕 Algonquin tribes of the northern and eastern U.S. named the first full Moon of winte… 23 seconds ago

nacktepoesie

Yrkaur RT @photowhitehouse: The smiles of our mothers! The full wolf Moon appeared from dark clouds around 7:20pm above the Washington Metropolita… 47 seconds ago

1010peggylane

peggy RT @bbcweather: Remember to look up tonight! 🐺2020's first #FullMoon🌕 tonight is coinciding with a penumbral eclipse https://t.co/Uy5qf8jax… 1 minute ago

StormTeam8WFLA

Storm Team 8 WFLA-TV RT @WFLAamanda: Mom's photo of the "Wolf Moon" last night. It's the first of 13 full moons in 2020....one of them lands on Halloween 😉 #fl… 1 minute ago

BarbaraBarBar3

Barbara BarBar @SamHeughan Last night was amazing moon. I´ve heard that it was a kind of wolf's strong full moon. although I have… https://t.co/Ckayw10Lkz 1 minute ago

