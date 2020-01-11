Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Janelle Monáe just appeared to come out as non-binary

PinkNews Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
The American singer, actress and producer Janelle Monáe has seemingly come out as non-binary using the hashtag #IAmNonBinary. The hashtag was trending on Twitter on Friday as many non-binary people used it to come out. Others used it as an educational tool, or to simply boost visibility of gender non-conforming identities....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

American Airlines Now Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options [Video]American Airlines Now Offering Non-Binary Gender Booking Options

American Airlines (AA) recently announced their decision to offer customers non-binary gender options when booking tickets.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:30Published

American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking [Video]American Airlines Offers Non-Binary Gender Options For Booking

Veuer’s Elizabeth Keatinge tells us about American Airlines new non-binary gender booking option

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:41Published

You Might Like


Tweets about this

carlfranzen

Carl Franzen RT @PinkNews: Janelle Monáe just appeared to come out as non-binary https://t.co/NOraqa22Ba 56 minutes ago

myLGBTnetwork

myLGBTnetwork Janelle Monáe just appeared to come out as non-binary https://t.co/U1L5ybr8Uq 1 hour ago

crewislife

๒ รคץร Ŧยςк Շгย๓ק RT @pinknews: Janelle Monáe just appeared to come out as non-binary https://t.co/xil61p3ojQ https://t.co/2wRZja9fcs 1 hour ago

PinkNews

PinkNews Janelle Monáe just appeared to come out as non-binary https://t.co/NOraqa22Ba 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.