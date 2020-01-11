Global  

Cardiff City v Swansea City: Test of character awaits on south Wales derby day

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Cardiff City need a response after defeat at Swansea City earlier this season, but there will pressure on both sides in Sunday's south Wales derby.
News video: Wintry mix expected Friday; winter storm watch issued

Wintry mix expected Friday; winter storm watch issued 02:45

 A winter storm is taking aim on the region over Friday and Saturday with a good chance for several inches of snow. First, rain will last most of the day before the cold air arrives. Then the rain will change to a mix of ice, then changing to all snow overnight into Saturday. These snowbursts will...

Recent related news from verified sources

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Live: Kick-off time, team news and score updates from South Wales derby

Cardiff City vs Swansea City Live: Kick-off time, team news and score updates from South Wales derbyFollow live updates from the second South Wales derby of the 2019/20 Championship campaign right here
Wales Online

Cardiff City v Swansea City: History beckons for Neil Harris and Steve Cooper

History beckons for Cardiff City and Swansea City in Sunday's south Wales derby - but only one of them wants it.
BBC News


Owain__S

Owain Cardiff City vs Swansea City - MOTD Promotional https://t.co/tkF0t1k0JS via @YouTube 37 seconds ago

GOtvKenya

GOtvKenya Kick-start your Sunday with #EFL action, as Cardiff City face off against Swansea City, tonight at 15:00 (EAT) on S… https://t.co/cRiKIOPPEX 4 minutes ago

CardiffCityTV

Cardiff City TV 3️⃣ hours to go! 🎙 Tune in to live commentary of the #SouthWalesDerby on #CardiffCityTV! 📺 Selected countries s… https://t.co/B6sWHrqjm0 4 minutes ago

bluebirdsgossip

bluebirdsgossip RT @BBCSportWales: No surprises as to who former Wales captain @samwarburton_ is backing today 😉 ⚽️ Cardiff City v Swansea City 🏟 Cardiff… 5 minutes ago

SwanseaCity_TT

Swansea City Talk The dressing room verdict on Swansea City's loan signings #Swans https://t.co/B47JcjTeSq 5 minutes ago

CardiffCity_TT

Cardiff City Talk Check out our Cardiff v Swansea 15/2 first scorer tip #CardiffCity https://t.co/lCAOv8wOuO 6 minutes ago

FantasyFootyHub

Fantasy Hub ⏰ 12:00pm: Cardiff vs Swansea ⏰ 2:00pm: Bournemouth vs Watford ⏰ 4:30pm: Aston Villa vs Man City 😍 Today’s go… https://t.co/fRlgQyi5dD 6 minutes ago

basbsonjr1

prosper babson babalola Today's football fixtures: ⏰ 12pm Cardiff vs. Swansea ⏰ 2pm Bournemouth vs. Watford ⏰ 4.30pm Aston Villa vs. Man… https://t.co/eZNuUCMU5a 7 minutes ago

