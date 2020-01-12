Love Island should be shed like a piece of sunburnt skin Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

Sunday Mail columnist Lesley Roberts despises Love Island and says there are plenty of good reasons why it should be taken off our screens. Sunday Mail columnist Lesley Roberts despises Love Island and says there are plenty of good reasons why it should be taken off our screens. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this