Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in crisis summit with Queen over royal duties snub

Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 6 hours ago )

The Sandringham meeting looks comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussexmade it clear they are moving to Canada and want a way out of their royal lives. The Sandringham meeting looks comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussexmade it clear they are moving to Canada and want a way out of their royal lives. 👓 View full article

