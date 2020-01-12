Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in crisis summit with Queen over royal duties snub

Daily Record Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in crisis summit with Queen over royal duties snubThe Sandringham meeting looks comes as the Duke and Duchess of Sussexmade it clear they are moving to Canada and want a way out of their royal lives.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals

Harry and Meghan quit roles, shocking royals 02:20

 Britain's Prince Harry and his wife Meghan say they'll quit their official roles, causing hurt and disappointment to the royal family, sources say. Lucy Fielder reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Buckingham Palace Comments On Royal Issue [Video]Buckingham Palace Comments On Royal Issue

Buckingham Palace responded to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s surprise announcement that they were “stepping back” from their royal duties.

Credit: Celebrity Wire     Duration: 01:17Published

Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well [Video]Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

According to Reuters, talks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's future plans are going well. On Saturday, a royal source said that the royal family should reach an agreement within..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:34Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry return to royal duties following six-week hiatus

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry put on a major display of affection during their first public appearance since returning to the U.K. from Canada, where they...
FOXNews.com

Duchess Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Announce Return to Royal Duties with First Appearance in Weeks

We haven’t seen Duchess Meghan Markle at an appearance since November of 2019, but she and Prince Harry just announced they are back from their holiday break!...
Just Jared


Tweets about this

WeAreSeventyTwo

Seventy Two A thought provoking and challenging read, along with a lot of wisdom well worth taking on board. Read, pray, act.… https://t.co/DpEXvxM3Di 8 seconds ago

ShayAustin7

ANDREA L. SHAY RT @NBCNews: Sr. members of the British royal family are expected to meet Monday to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan Mar… 9 seconds ago

A0hoe

RAN ! 💗 RT @chuuzus: Meghan Markle and Prince Harry leaving the royal palace https://t.co/QLcZrgfbco 15 seconds ago

ObserverUK

The Observer Harry and Meghan’s conscious uncoupling from the royal family https://t.co/pmEHw9Mry9 27 seconds ago

hennadeluge

Hh🕯️ ☮️🔯 RT @TClarityLane: @notcapnamerica @soledadobrien They may have done it in a somewhat disorganized fashion, but good for them to get out. gr… 37 seconds ago

tweetsclear

LM RT @DailyMailUK: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle face backlash in Canada over bill for Mountie guards https://t.co/Dpx25w3Bzh 41 seconds ago

rospay15

Rosalind Pay RT @boblister_poole: Prince Philip's was left in 'disbelief' at Prince Harry and Meghan https://t.co/CqmcuuhRM8 46 seconds ago

urbantoronto

Urban Toronto Team Megxit or Team Crown? Canadian royal watchers weigh in on Harry and Meghan’s bombshell - Toronto Star: https://t.co/tDHWWRjltx 57 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.