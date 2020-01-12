Viewers stunned when The Masked Singer's Chameleon unmasked as The Darkness' Justin Hawkins Sunday, 12 January 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

The Masked Singer's Duck landed in the bottom two this evening - but viewers were convinced that they knew who it was. The Masked Singer's Duck landed in the bottom two this evening - but viewers were convinced that they knew who it was. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this David Logan Viewers stunned when The Masked Singer's Chameleon unmasked as The Darkness' Justin Hawkins - Cornwall Live… https://t.co/JWhG810YCy 35 minutes ago