Police officer £500k reward in cold case of missing Bristol toddler

Bristol Post Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Police officer £500k reward in cold case of missing Bristol toddlerThe new appeal coincides with the 50th anniversary of Cheryl Grimmer's kidnapping in Australia.
Recent related news from verified sources

Australian police offer £528k reward in missing British toddler cold case

Australian police offer £528k reward in missing British toddler cold caseThe three year old had spent a morning at the beach with family when she vanished
Cambridge News

