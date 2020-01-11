Global  

Cardiff City v Swansea City (Sun)

BBC News Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Preview followed by live coverage of Sunday's Championship game between Cardiff City and Swansea City.
South Wales Police to once again use facial recognition at Cardiff City v Swansea City derby match

South Wales Police to once again use facial recognition at Cardiff City v Swansea City derby matchThe technology is to be used once again in order to minimise the chances of trouble at the match between Cardiff City and Swansea City
Wales Online Also reported by •BBC News

Cardiff City v Swansea City: History beckons for Neil Harris and Steve Cooper

History beckons for Cardiff City and Swansea City in Sunday's south Wales derby - but only one of them wants it.
BBC News Also reported by •Wales Online

CardiffCityLive

Cardiff City Online Swansea break, and Byers picks out Celina whose shot hits the post! So close to being 1-0 to Swansea. #CARSWA… https://t.co/uqDRznwmb0 33 seconds ago

SwanseaCityLive

Swansea City Online Swansea break, and Byers picks out Celina whose shot hits the post! So close to being 1-0 to Swansea. #CARSWA… https://t.co/qkQbmlbsHh 36 seconds ago

GlenWilliams12

Glen Williams Post! Celina bends a brilliant shot around Sean Morrison and it rattles the far post #CARSWA https://t.co/a12FXquzQq 44 seconds ago

SwanseaCityLive

Swansea City Online Robert Glatzel almost goes through on goal, but Freddie Woodman races off his line to hack clear. #CARSWA #CCFC… https://t.co/NmUJUhqpmz 1 minute ago

CardiffCityLive

Cardiff City Online Robert Glatzel almost goes through on goal, but Freddie Woodman races off his line to hack clear. #CARSWA #CCFC… https://t.co/AH8UDN9l6j 1 minute ago

abybest11

Andani Bawa Yakubu RT @LivEchoLFC: Rhian Brewster starts for Swansea at Cardiff in the Championship https://t.co/yi3ZgFMLBJ 1 minute ago

hoota83

Ali HoOtA RT @SkyFootball: Here we go... The South Wales derby is underway! 🔥🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 Watch Cardiff City v Swansea City live on Sky Sports Football… 2 minutes ago

Dicko1777

Dicko RT @SwanseaCityLive: The brilliant away end scenes as Sheffield United's @oli_mcburnie joins Swansea City's Joe Rodon at Cardiff City clash… 3 minutes ago

