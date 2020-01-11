Global  

Storm Brendan set to batter the island of Ireland

Belfast Telegraph Saturday, 11 January 2020 ()
Storm Brendan is set to batter the island of Ireland on Monday, with several weather warnings having been issued.
Large waves seen off coast of Tory Island as storm Atiyah hits Ireland [Video]Large waves seen off coast of Tory Island as storm Atiyah hits Ireland

Huge waves, whipped up by powerful winds, battered the coast of Tory Island, Ireland on Monday (December 9).

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:35Published


