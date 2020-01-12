Global  

Met Office issues warning for Wales as Storm Brendan hits the UK

Wales Online Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Met Office issues warning for Wales as Storm Brendan hits the UKGales are expected to reach 80mph as the storm sweeps across the country on Monday
Recent related news from verified sources

Met Office issues severe weather warning for Gloucestershire in wake of Storm Brendan

Gusts could hit 55mph on Tuesday with heavy rain also forecast for Gloucester, Cheltenham, Tewkesbury, Stroud, Forest of Dean and the Cotswolds
Stroud Life

Met Office updates Storm Brendan weather warning and issues another alert of 70mph winds

The two weather alerts warns delays to travel are 'likely'
Wells Journal

