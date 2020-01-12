Global  

Love Island bosses refuse to throw out Cornwall contestant Ollie Williams over hunting allegations

The Cornishman Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
Cornwall's Ollie Williams has been pictured posing beside dead animals in now-deleted photos - but friends of the Love Island contestant insist he is not a big game hunter.
