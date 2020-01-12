Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> > >

Pringles lorry fire closes M1 slip road in Derbyshire

BBC News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
The HGV driver was unhurt and managed to escape the blaze near junction 25.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

M1 shut after lorry load of Pringles destroyed in fire

M1 shut after lorry load of Pringles destroyed in fireImages appeared to show numerous Pringles tubes strewn across the road, many burnt beyond recognition
Tamworth Herald


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.