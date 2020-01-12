Global  

Queen set to hold crisis talks with Duke and Duchess of Sussex

The Argus Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
THE Queen will host crisis talks with senior royals and the Duke of Sussex on Monday in a bid to find a solution to Meghan and Harry’s future roles.
News video: Queen seen for first time since Harry and Meghan split

Queen seen for first time since Harry and Meghan split 00:18

 The Queen was seen for the first time since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex revealed they were stepping down as senior royals.

Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting [Video]Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published

The Queen departs church service in Sandringham [Video]The Queen departs church service in Sandringham

The Queen departed St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham after attending a service on Sunday morning. She will hold urgent talks with her most senior family members at the Norfolk estate on Monday..

Credit: ODN     Duration: 00:21Published


Queen moves swiftly to chart path for wantaway royals

The Queen is moving to sort out a crisis caused by Prince Harry and the Duchess of Sussex's decision to distance themselves from the British royal family.
SBS

Sandringham summit: Meghan Markle might join Queen's crunch talks by phone after leaving for Canada

Duke and Duchess of Sussex announced plans to step back as senior royals and spend time in North America
Independent

