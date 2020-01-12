Global  

Rob Burrow 'humbled' by support on emotional fundraising friendly between Leeds and Bradford

BBC Local News Sunday, 12 January 2020 ()
BBC Local News: Leeds and West Yorkshire -- Leeds legend Rob Burrow struggles to hold back the tears at a fundraising match following his diagnosis with motor neurone disease.
Rob Burrow interview: 'I cannot get over how much people are willing to do for me'

The former Leeds and Great Britain half-back was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in December but will remarkably pull on his boots to play in Sunday's...
Independent

Sky Sports to broadcast Leeds Rhinos friendly in support of Rob Burrow

Sky Sports to broadcast Leeds Rhinos friendly in support of Rob BurrowThe match is a joint fundraiser for Burrow and Jamie Jones-Buchanan
Hull Daily Mail Also reported by •BBC Local News

