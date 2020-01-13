Global  

Harry and Meghan: Royals gather for talks over Sussexes' future

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
The Queen is holding talks at Sandringham to try to map out a future path for Prince Harry and Meghan.
News video: Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well

Harry And Meghan Future Talks With Royals Going Well 00:34

 According to Reuters, talks about Britain’s Prince Harry and his wife Meghan's future plans are going well. On Saturday, a royal source said that the royal family should reach an agreement within days, not weeks. Although details of the new arrangements are still private and being ironed out,...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks [Video]Media gather at Sandringham before Harry and Meghan talks

Media have begun to gather outside Sandringham ahead of Monday's (January 13th) meeting of senior members of the British royal family to discuss the future roles of Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:22Published

Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting [Video]Queen Elizabeth calls Prince Harry for crisis meeting

Queen Elizabeth has summoned her grandson Prince Harry for a crisis meeting to discuss future arrangements for him and his wife Meghan following the couple's shock announcement that they want to step..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:19Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Queen and Prince Harry to hold talks over Sussexes' future

Senior royals will meet at Sandringham on Monday to discuss Prince Harry and Meghan's future.
BBC News

Meghan and Harry: Senior royals scramble to contain fallout of Sussexes quitting roles

Meghan and Harry: Senior royals scramble to contain fallout of Sussexes quitting rolesThere's panic at Buckingham Palace as senior royals scramble to contain the fallout from the shock announcement that Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle are...
New Zealand Herald

