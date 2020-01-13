Knife threat Emmerdale actor Asan N’jie lands new role in BBC crime thriller Monday, 13 January 2020 ( 1 week ago )

N’jie was ditched by soap bosses after clash with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas but he will now appear in Bloodlands on BBC1. N’jie was ditched by soap bosses after clash with Hollyoaks star Jamie Lomas but he will now appear in Bloodlands on BBC1. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this