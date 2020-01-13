The History Woman RT @brawday: SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet posts https://t.co/M64XWRgf1M 2 minutes ago

john charnick RT @davidericstan: SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet posts https://t.co/bK6R0ZKjCT DAVID STATES. "DO… 28 minutes ago

Audrey @Catheri77148739 @Keepitrunning25 Because nice people would call for the House of Lords to go?🤔 3 hours ago

Karen RT @Bandit19551: @SteveBakerHW @MargotLJParker @ladylilo2 @UKHouseofLords House of Lords should be abolished, along with those OAP`s who go… 4 hours ago

bubblesmoney SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet posts https://t.co/Fpda0ikKmX 5 hours ago