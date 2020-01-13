Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
> >

SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet posts

Daily Record Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet postsTory toffs Nicky Morgan and Zac Goldsmith lost their seats at general election but now govern Scotland and rest of UK after being given peerages.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

historywoman

The History Woman RT @brawday: SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet posts https://t.co/M64XWRgf1M 2 minutes ago

johncharnick

john charnick RT @davidericstan: SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet posts https://t.co/bK6R0ZKjCT DAVID STATES. "DO… 28 minutes ago

AudreyAurus1

Audrey @Catheri77148739 @Keepitrunning25 Because nice people would call for the House of Lords to go?🤔 3 hours ago

karenlondon9930

Karen RT @Bandit19551: @SteveBakerHW @MargotLJParker @ladylilo2 @UKHouseofLords House of Lords should be abolished, along with those OAP`s who go… 4 hours ago

Bandit19551

HOWARD JOHN SMITH @SteveBakerHW @MargotLJParker @ladylilo2 @UKHouseofLords House of Lords should be abolished, along with those OAP`s… https://t.co/V3A0csif4z 5 hours ago

bubblesmoney

bubblesmoney SNP call for House of Lords to be axed as unelected Tories take Cabinet posts https://t.co/Fpda0ikKmX 5 hours ago

tabbitha78

Angela Speight RT @johnbirdswords: On 3 February, I'll be asking the Government what plans they have to invest in public libraries - find out what we're c… 6 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.