James Hook: Ospreys and Wales back to retire at end of season

BBC News Monday, 13 January 2020 ()
Wales back James Hook reveals he will retire from rugby at the end of the season as he eyes coaching and becoming a children's author.
James Hook: ‘I’m looking forward to the journey ahead'

Wales and Ospreys back James Hook announces he will retire from rugby at the end of the current season.
BBC News

Former Wales & Lions back Hook to retire at end of season - and write children's books

Wales back James Hook reveals he will retire from rugby at the end of the season as he eyes coaching and becoming a children's author.
BBC News

