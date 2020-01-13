Gloucester News LIVE: Storm Brendan and Met Office latest for Gloucestershire, M5, traffic and travel updates https://t.co/DehVGzOFwg #Gloucestershire 39 minutes ago

I ♥ Gloucestershire LIVE: Storm Brendan and Met Office latest for Gloucestershire, M5, traffic and travel updates How is the weather an… https://t.co/qEJiQxWLDa 1 hour ago

Graham Young Beanz Meanz Brendan: Met Office warning for strong wind re new storm. @birmingham_live https://t.co/My0tSGov8A 1 hour ago

News for Cheltenham LIVE: Storm Brendan and Met Office latest for Gloucestershire, M5, traffic and travel updates https://t.co/2gVJaSsI9S #Gloucestershire 1 hour ago

Birmingham Live RT @jamesdrodger: Met Office weather warning issued for Birmingham as Storm Brendan tears through UK with 50mph winds https://t.co/xNi5jlFX… 1 hour ago

kee❤ Met Office issues severe weather warnings over Storm Brendan https://t.co/Gqgg4n2RJI Sent via @updayUK Already bad where I live 16 hours ago

Jennifer Skillen @BBCRadio4 @PrivateEyeNews Just to explain, Gloucestershire Live has called it Storm Brenda rather than Brendan. https://t.co/zwdrYIBxHp 22 hours ago